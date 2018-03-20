Andreas Martinsen, hÃ¤r i Colorados trÃ¶ja. Foto: All Over Press

Det har spelat en hel del norrmÃ¤n i NHL genom Ã¥ren. Men aldrig i Chicago Blackhawks. Men nu ser det ut som att ytterforwarden Andreas Martinsen blir den fÃ¶rsta.

Andreas Martinsen, med ett fÃ¶rflutet i allsvenskan med Leksand sÃ¤songen 2009/2010, Ã¤r tÃ¤nkt att ersÃ¤ttaÂ Matthew Highmore som skadade sig i sÃ¶ndags.

Blackhawks recall forward Andreas Martinsen on an emergency basis, presumably for Matthew Highmore, who was hurt Sunday night. Martinsen has 12 goals and 14 assists in 61 games with the IceHogs. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) March 20, 2018

Vad det verkar sÃ¥ kommer det bli NHL-spel med Chicago i nattens match mot Colorado, som han fÃ¶rÃ¶vrigt gjort 110 NHL-matcher fÃ¶r. Aldrig tidigare har en norrman representerat Chicago Blackhawks.

He will be the first ever ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡´ native to play a game for the @NHLBlackhawks https://t.co/cpCq42YSga — John H. Steinmiller (@jstein1981) March 20, 2018

Martinsen har under sÃ¤songen stÃ¥tt fÃ¶r 26 poÃ¤ng fÃ¶r Rockford i AHL.