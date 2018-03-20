Andreas Martinsen, hÃ¤r i Colorados trÃ¶ja.Foto: All Over Press

Det har spelat en hel del norrmÃ¤n i NHL genom Ã¥ren. Men aldrig i Chicago Blackhawks. Men nu ser det ut som att ytterforwarden Andreas Martinsen blir den fÃ¶rsta.

Andreas Martinsen, med ett fÃ¶rflutet i allsvenskan med Leksand sÃ¤songen 2009/2010, Ã¤r tÃ¤nkt att ersÃ¤ttaÂ Matthew Highmore som skadade sig i sÃ¶ndags.

Vad det verkar sÃ¥ kommer det bli NHL-spel med Chicago i nattens match mot Colorado, som han fÃ¶rÃ¶vrigt gjort 110 NHL-matcher fÃ¶r. Aldrig tidigare har en norrman representerat Chicago Blackhawks.

Martinsen har under sÃ¤songen stÃ¥tt fÃ¶r 26 poÃ¤ng fÃ¶r Rockford i AHL.