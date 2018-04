Thank you Buffalo for 8 months of love & happiness. I will always remember this time, being pregnant with our first baby and having him here. Thanks to Buffalo Sabres and all the wonderful girls here for this season 💕 I believe that everything is meant to be and I'm so grateful for this time here. Now we are closing this chapter.. ✨

