NÃ¤r Rockford inatt besegrade Texas pÃ¥ bortaplan med 4-3 sÃ¥ var det svensken Jacob Nilsson som avgjorde pÃ¥ strafflÃ¤ggning.

Jacob Nilsson har haft en fin fÃ¶rsta sÃ¤song i Nordamerika. UtÃ¶ver att han gjort 15 mÃ¥l och 17 assists fÃ¶r Rockford i AHL, har han Ã¤ven fÃ¥tt spela tvÃ¥ NHL-matcher med Chicago Black Hawks.

Inatt spelade svensken huvudrollen nÃ¤r han pÃ¥ en lÃ¤cker straff avgjorde mot Texas. Dessutom utsÃ¥gs han till matchens fÃ¶rste stjÃ¤rna.

Just a game-winning stroll the through the park pic.twitter.com/Xnep9NgiKK

— Rockford IceHogs (@goicehogs) April 7, 2019