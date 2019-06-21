I natt är det dags för första rundan av NHL-draften 2019. Någon gång efter klockan 02.00 svensk tid förväntas New Jersey Devils tillkännage vilken spelare de lägger sitt förstaval på. Hockeysverige.se har samlat ihop hela draftordningen i de sju rundorna.
VANCOUVER (HOCKEYSVERIGE.SE)
Efter att första rundan gått av stapeln i natt väntar runda 2-7 under lördagen. Detta med start 19.00 svensk tid. Den brukar vanligtvis pågå i cirka 3-4 timmar.
Nedan kan ni se i vilken ordning lagen draftar i de sju rundorna. Notera dock att det kan ske trejder innan och under draften som ändrar ordningen.
NHL-DRAFTEN 2019:
FÖRSTA RUNDAN
1. New Jersey
2. NY Rangers
3. Chicago
4. Colorado (from OTT)
5. Los Angeles
6. Detroit
7. Buffalo
8. Edmonton
9. Anaheim
10. Vancouver
11. Philadelphia
12. Minnesota
13. Florida
14. Arizona
15. Montreal
16. Colorado
17. Vegas
18. Dallas
19. Ottawa (from CBJ)
20. Winnipeg
21. Pittsburgh
22. Los Angeles (from TOR)
23. NY Islanders
24. Nashville
25. Washington
26. Calgary
27. Tampa Bay
28. Carolina
29. Anaheim (from SJS-BUF)
30. Boston
31. Buffalo (from STL)
ANDRA RUNDAN
32. Ottawa
33. Los Angeles
34. New Jersey
35. Detroit
36. Carolina (from BUF)
37. Carolina (from NYR)
38. Edmonton
39. Anaheim
40. Vancouver
41. Philadelphia
42. Minnesota
43. Chicago
44. Ottawa (from FLA-SJS)
45. Arizona
46. Montreal
47. Colorado
48. Vegas
49. NY Rangers (from DAL)
50. Montreal (from CBJ-VGK)
51. Winnipeg
52. Florida (from PIT)
53. Toronto
54. Detroit (from NYI-VGK)
55. New Jersey (from NSH)
56. Washington
57. NY Islanders (from CGY)
58. NY Rangers (from TBL)
59. Carolina
60. Detroit (from SJS)
61. New Jersey (from BOS)
62. St. Louis
TREDJE RUNDAN
63. Colorado (from OTT)
64. Los Angeles
65. Philadelphia (from NJD-EDM)
66. Detroit
67. Buffalo (conditional to PIT)
68. NY Rangers
69. Florida (from EDM)
70. New Jersey (from ANA)
71. Vancouver
72. Philadelphia
73. Minnesota
74. Arizona (from CHI)
75. Nashville (from FLA)
76. Arizona
77. Montreal
78. Colorado
79. Vegas
80. New Jersey (from DAL)
81. Columbus
82. Vegas (from WPG)
83. Ottawa (from PIT-VGK)
84. Toronto
85. Edmonton (from NYI)
86. Vegas (from NSH)
87. Los Angeles (from WSH)
88. Calgary
89. Tampa Bay
90. Carolina
91. San Jose
92. Boston
93. St. Louis
FJÄRDE RUNDAN
94. Ottawa
95. Los Angeles
96. New Jersey
97. Detroit
98. Buffalo (conditional to PIT)
99. Minnesota (from NYR-BOS)
100. Edmonton
101. Anaheim
102. Vancouver
103. Philadelphia
104. Florida (from MIN-ARI-PIT-DAL-PIT)
105. Chicago
106. Florida
107. Arizona
108. Montreal
109. Nashville (from COL)
110. Vegas
111. Dallas
112. NY Rangers (from CBJ)
113. Winnipeg
114. Florida (from PIT)
115. Toronto
116. Calgary (from NYI)
117. Nashville
118. Washington
119. Los Angeles (from CGY-MTL)
120. Tampa Bay
121. Carolina
122. San Jose (optional to BUF)
123. Chicago (from BOS)
124. Toronto (from STL)
FEMTE RUNDAN
125. Ottawa
126. Los Angeles
127. New Jersey
128. Detroit
129. Washington (from BUF-DET)
130. NY Rangers
131. Montreal (from EDM)
132. Anaheim
133. Vancouver
134. Winnipeg (from PHI)
135. Vegas (from MIN)
136. Montreal (from CHI)
137. Florida
138. Montreal (from ARI-CHI-LAK)
139. Vegas (from MTL)
140. Colorado
141. Vegas
142. Dallas
143. Detroit (from CBJ)
144. Winnipeg
145. Pittsburgh
146. Toronto
147. NY Islanders
148. Nashville
149. Minnesota (from WSH-MTL)
150. Calgary
151. Chicago (from TBL)
152. Carolina
153. San Jose
154. Boston
155. St. Louis
SJÄTTE RUNDAN
156. Vancouver (from OTT)
157. Los Angeles
158. New Jersey
159. Detroit
160. Buffalo
161. NY Rangers
162. Edmonton
163. Anaheim
164. Vancouver
165. Philadelphia
166. Minnesota
167. Chicago
168. Florida
169. Philadelphia (from ARI)
170. Montreal
171. Colorado
172. Minnesota (from VGK)
173. Dallas
174. Arizona (from CBJ)
175. Buffalo (from WPG)
176. Arizona (from PIT)
177. Buffalo (from TOR)
178. NY Islanders
179. Nashville
180. Vancouver (from WSH)
181. Carolina (from CGY)
182. Tampa Bay
183. Carolina
184. San Jose
185. Boston
186. Anaheim (from STL)
SJUNDE RUNDAN
187. Ottawa
188. Los Angeles
189. New Jersey
190. Detroit
191. Buffalo
192. Boston (from NYR)
193. Edmonton
194. Chicago (from ANA)
195. Vancouver
196. Philadelphia
197. Minnesota
198. Tampa Bay (from CHI)
199. Florida
200. Arizona
201. Philadelphia (from MTL)
202. Colorado
203. Pittsburgh (from VGK)
204. Toronto (from DAL)
205. NY Rangers (from CBJ)
206. Montreal (from WPG)
207. Pittsburgh
208. Toronto
209. NY Islanders
210. Nashville
211. Washington
212. Columbus (from CGY-OTT)
213. Tampa Bay
214. Calgary (from CAR)
215. San Jose
216. Carolina (from BOS-NYR)
217. St. Louis