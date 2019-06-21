DRAFTDAGS! I natt får vi se vilka NHL-klubbar Jack Hughes och Philip Broberg ska representera i framtiden. Foto: Bildbyrån & Uffe Bodin

I natt är det dags för första rundan av NHL-draften 2019. Någon gång efter klockan 02.00 svensk tid förväntas New Jersey Devils tillkännage vilken spelare de lägger sitt förstaval på. Hockeysverige.se har samlat ihop hela draftordningen i de sju rundorna.

VANCOUVER (HOCKEYSVERIGE.SE)

Efter att första rundan gått av stapeln i natt väntar runda 2-7 under lördagen. Detta med start 19.00 svensk tid. Den brukar vanligtvis pågå i cirka 3-4 timmar.

Nedan kan ni se i vilken ordning lagen draftar i de sju rundorna. Notera dock att det kan ske trejder innan och under draften som ändrar ordningen.

NHL-DRAFTEN 2019:

FÖRSTA RUNDAN

1. New Jersey

2. NY Rangers

3. Chicago

4. Colorado (from OTT)

5. Los Angeles

6. Detroit

7. Buffalo

8. Edmonton

9. Anaheim

10. Vancouver

11. Philadelphia

12. Minnesota

13. Florida

14. Arizona

15. Montreal

16. Colorado

17. Vegas

18. Dallas

19. Ottawa (from CBJ)

20. Winnipeg

21. Pittsburgh

22. Los Angeles (from TOR)

23. NY Islanders

24. Nashville

25. Washington

26. Calgary

27. Tampa Bay

28. Carolina

29. Anaheim (from SJS-BUF)

30. Boston

31. Buffalo (from STL)

ANDRA RUNDAN

32. Ottawa

33. Los Angeles

34. New Jersey

35. Detroit

36. Carolina (from BUF)

37. Carolina (from NYR)

38. Edmonton

39. Anaheim

40. Vancouver

41. Philadelphia

42. Minnesota

43. Chicago

44. Ottawa (from FLA-SJS)

45. Arizona

46. Montreal

47. Colorado

48. Vegas

49. NY Rangers (from DAL)

50. Montreal (from CBJ-VGK)

51. Winnipeg

52. Florida (from PIT)

53. Toronto

54. Detroit (from NYI-VGK)

55. New Jersey (from NSH)

56. Washington

57. NY Islanders (from CGY)

58. NY Rangers (from TBL)

59. Carolina

60. Detroit (from SJS)

61. New Jersey (from BOS)

62. St. Louis

TREDJE RUNDAN

63. Colorado (from OTT)

64. Los Angeles

65. Philadelphia (from NJD-EDM)

66. Detroit

67. Buffalo (conditional to PIT)

68. NY Rangers

69. Florida (from EDM)

70. New Jersey (from ANA)

71. Vancouver

72. Philadelphia

73. Minnesota

74. Arizona (from CHI)

75. Nashville (from FLA)

76. Arizona

77. Montreal

78. Colorado

79. Vegas

80. New Jersey (from DAL)

81. Columbus

82. Vegas (from WPG)

83. Ottawa (from PIT-VGK)

84. Toronto

85. Edmonton (from NYI)

86. Vegas (from NSH)

87. Los Angeles (from WSH)

88. Calgary

89. Tampa Bay

90. Carolina

91. San Jose

92. Boston

93. St. Louis

FJÄRDE RUNDAN

94. Ottawa

95. Los Angeles

96. New Jersey

97. Detroit

98. Buffalo (conditional to PIT)

99. Minnesota (from NYR-BOS)

100. Edmonton

101. Anaheim

102. Vancouver

103. Philadelphia

104. Florida (from MIN-ARI-PIT-DAL-PIT)

105. Chicago

106. Florida

107. Arizona

108. Montreal

109. Nashville (from COL)

110. Vegas

111. Dallas

112. NY Rangers (from CBJ)

113. Winnipeg

114. Florida (from PIT)

115. Toronto

116. Calgary (from NYI)

117. Nashville

118. Washington

119. Los Angeles (from CGY-MTL)

120. Tampa Bay

121. Carolina

122. San Jose (optional to BUF)

123. Chicago (from BOS)

124. Toronto (from STL)

FEMTE RUNDAN

125. Ottawa

126. Los Angeles

127. New Jersey

128. Detroit

129. Washington (from BUF-DET)

130. NY Rangers

131. Montreal (from EDM)

132. Anaheim

133. Vancouver

134. Winnipeg (from PHI)

135. Vegas (from MIN)

136. Montreal (from CHI)

137. Florida

138. Montreal (from ARI-CHI-LAK)

139. Vegas (from MTL)

140. Colorado

141. Vegas

142. Dallas

143. Detroit (from CBJ)

144. Winnipeg

145. Pittsburgh

146. Toronto

147. NY Islanders

148. Nashville

149. Minnesota (from WSH-MTL)

150. Calgary

151. Chicago (from TBL)

152. Carolina

153. San Jose

154. Boston

155. St. Louis

SJÄTTE RUNDAN

156. Vancouver (from OTT)

157. Los Angeles

158. New Jersey

159. Detroit

160. Buffalo

161. NY Rangers

162. Edmonton

163. Anaheim

164. Vancouver

165. Philadelphia

166. Minnesota

167. Chicago

168. Florida

169. Philadelphia (from ARI)

170. Montreal

171. Colorado

172. Minnesota (from VGK)

173. Dallas

174. Arizona (from CBJ)

175. Buffalo (from WPG)

176. Arizona (from PIT)

177. Buffalo (from TOR)

178. NY Islanders

179. Nashville

180. Vancouver (from WSH)

181. Carolina (from CGY)

182. Tampa Bay

183. Carolina

184. San Jose

185. Boston

186. Anaheim (from STL)

SJUNDE RUNDAN

187. Ottawa

188. Los Angeles

189. New Jersey

190. Detroit

191. Buffalo

192. Boston (from NYR)

193. Edmonton

194. Chicago (from ANA)

195. Vancouver

196. Philadelphia

197. Minnesota

198. Tampa Bay (from CHI)

199. Florida

200. Arizona

201. Philadelphia (from MTL)

202. Colorado

203. Pittsburgh (from VGK)

204. Toronto (from DAL)

205. NY Rangers (from CBJ)

206. Montreal (from WPG)

207. Pittsburgh

208. Toronto

209. NY Islanders

210. Nashville

211. Washington

212. Columbus (from CGY-OTT)

213. Tampa Bay

214. Calgary (from CAR)

215. San Jose

216. Carolina (from BOS-NYR)

217. St. Louis