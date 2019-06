View this post on Instagram

It's time to hang them up. This 9 year old me never imagined playing university hockey not to mention going to Sweden to play pro hockey. Thank you to all the organisations and coaches that took the time to mentor me and shape the person I am today. Also, thank you to all my teammates, I have made some wonderful friendships throughout the years! It's now time for new adventures 👍 (yes, I had a bubble and glasses phase) #retirement #hangingthemup #91